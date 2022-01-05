25 patients with COVID-19 in UHK

There are currently 25 patients with COVID-19 in University Hospital Kerry.

The HSE’s Daily Operations Update contains information on the number of patients with the virus in hospitals, along with the number of vacant general and intensive care beds. As of 8pm last evening, there were 25 patients in UHK with the virus, while a further four were suspected of having COVID.

Yesterday morning, there were nine vacant general beds in the hospital, along with one bed in the ICU. UHK has cancelled the majority of its outpatient appointments up to and including this Friday.