 Majority of UHK outpatient appointments cancelled for rest of the week

University Hospital Kerry has confirmed that its cancellation of scheduled outpatient appointments has been extended up to and including this Friday.

Appointments for today and tomorrow had already been cancelled due to increasing COVID-19 cases as well as the virus's impact on hospital staff.

More than 10% of UHK staff are absent because they either have the virus or have to restrict their movements.

However, clinics for orthopaedic trauma, infusion, antenatal, oncology and colposcopy are not cancelled.

Virtual clinics are also unaffected as are scans and procedures for cardiology outpatients and imaging procedures for radiology outpatients.

Otherwise, UHK is asking outpatients not to attend scheduled appointments unless contacted by the hospital.