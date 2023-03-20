23 patients on trolleys at UHK

There are 23 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry according to the INMO.

The Irish Nurses' and Midwives' Organisation says nationally there are 631 people who are waiting for a hospital bed.

University Hospital Limerick has the highest number with 93 awaiting beds, followed by Cork University Hospital with 77.

The nursing union is calling for elective procedures to be cancelled.

It says it's clear that the public hospital system can't provide safe emergency and elective care with such levels of overcrowding.