21 Gardaí assigned to Kerry roads policing unit

There are 21 Gardaí assigned to the roads policing unit in Kerry.

That’s according to figures provided by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

These figures show that there are 630 Gardaí assigned to the roads policing units nationwide.

21 of those are assigned to the roads policing unit in Kerry.

There are 90 assigned to the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) traffic and roads policing unit, while there are 41 in the Clare/Tipperary division and 15 in the Waterford division.

These figures cover up to the end of April this year.

They were provided by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee following a query from Social Democrats TD Catherine Martin.

Minister McEntee said everyone has been shocked by the recent loss of life on our roads, and concerned by the worrying increase in road fatalities after many years of progress in making our roads safer.

She says she’ll continue to engage with colleagues across Government to ensure that every effort is made to increase safety on our roads.

Minister McEntee says it’s expected that it will soon be possible to allocate more members to the roads policing unit.

She adds the Commissioner says 150 members of the force will be added to the road policing units in the next two years in order to meet road safety targets, with the hope that the number would increase to 700 within a year.