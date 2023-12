2023 has been another busy year for the Kerry SPCA.

The organisation responded to between three and four hundred calls in the year related to concerns over animal welfare.

Chief inspector Harry McDaid says in most cases, the concerns turn out to be unfounded.

In 2023, the group responded to almost 200 calls (196) reporting injured animals.

The majority of cases involved birds.

Harry McDaid says they regularly have to respond to swans that have got into difficulty.