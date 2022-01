2021 was a challenging but successful year for the volunteer movement in Kerry.

That's according to Geraldine O'Sullivan who's manager of the Kerry Volunteer Centre.

She says more than 900 volunteers availed of services at the centre.

Advertisement

Ms O'Sullivan says the pandemic actually helped underline people's willingness to help others.

Geraldine O'Sullivan of the Kerry Volunteer Service says volunteers' response during the pandemic has been magnificent.