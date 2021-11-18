Advertisement
News

20 years since the Twenty-First Amendment Referendum - The Death Penalty

Nov 18, 2021 14:11 By radiokerrynews
20 years since the Twenty-First Amendment Referendum - The Death Penalty 20 years since the Twenty-First Amendment Referendum - The Death Penalty
Share this article

It’s coming up on 20 years since the death penalty was removed from the Irish Constitution. A referendum on a proposal to delete all references to the death penalty from the Constitution was held on 7 June 2001. We spoke about the death penalty on Talkabout this afternoon. These are the studies which were used in the chat.

The Death Penalty in Post-Independence Ireland - Doyle, David Matthew and Ian O’Donnell. “The Death Penalty in Post-Independence Ireland.” The Journal of Legal History 33 (2012): 65 - 91.

“On the other hand the accused is a woman…”: Women and the Death Penalty in Post-Independence Ireland - Black, Lynsey. “‘On the Other Hand the Accused Is a Woman…’: Women and the Death Penalty in Post-Independence Ireland.” Law and History Review 36, no. 1 (2018): 139–72. doi:10.1017/S0738248017000542.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus