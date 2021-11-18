20 years since the Twenty-First Amendment Referendum - The Death Penalty

It’s coming up on 20 years since the death penalty was removed from the Irish Constitution. A referendum on a proposal to delete all references to the death penalty from the Constitution was held on 7 June 2001. We spoke about the death penalty on Talkabout this afternoon. These are the studies which were used in the chat.

