16-year-old missing from Tralee found safe and well

May 19, 2024 11:13 By radiokerrynews
16-year-old missing from Tralee found safe and well
A 16-year-old girl who was missing from Tralee has been located.

Marketa Curejova was reported missing to Gardaí in Tralee on Wednesday.

She has since been found safe and well.

