15 of 16 beaches in Kerry rated excellent

May 16, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
15 of 16 beaches in Kerry rated excellent
15 of the 16 beaches in Kerry officially monitored by the Environmental Protection Agency in 2023 were rated excellent.

The EPA published it Bathing Water Quality report today which shows that water quality at the majority of Ireland’s bathing waters was of a high standard.

All officially monitored beaches in Kerry were 'excellent' bar Cúas Crom beach in Cahersiveen which was graded 'good'.

Of the eight other smaller and less popular beaches in Kerry monitored by the local authority, 7 were deemed to be of the "highest quality", while Derrymore Beach near Tralee was graded as "generally good quality"

The EPA says bathing water quality can be impacted by heavy rainfall, causing waste water overflows from urban areas and agricultural runoff.

