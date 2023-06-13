Advertisement
News

93% of bathing water in Kerry rated excellent by European Environment Agency

Jun 13, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
93% of bathing water in Kerry rated excellent by European Environment Agency 93% of bathing water in Kerry rated excellent by European Environment Agency
Share this article

The quality of bathing water in Kerry last year was mostly excellent according to a new EEA report.

Research from the European Environment Agency, in conjunction with the European Commission, found that 15 of the 16 beaches tested in the county, returned results of excellent.

These included - Ballybunion North, Ballybunion South, Ballyheigue, Banna, Fenit, Maharabeg, Castlegregory, Fionn trá (Ventry), Inch, Rossbeigh, Kells, White Strand Cahersiveen, Baile an Sceilg (Ballinskelligs), Inny Strand Waterville, and Derrynane.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Cúas Crom Beach in South Kerry was found to have good bathing water quality.

Nationally, the tests found of the 149 bathing sites, 79% returned a rating of excellent.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus