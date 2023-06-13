93% of bathing water in Kerry rated excellent by European Environment Agency

The quality of bathing water in Kerry last year was mostly excellent according to a new EEA report.

Research from the European Environment Agency, in conjunction with the European Commission, found that 15 of the 16 beaches tested in the county, returned results of excellent.

These included - Ballybunion North, Ballybunion South, Ballyheigue, Banna, Fenit, Maharabeg, Castlegregory, Fionn trá (Ventry), Inch, Rossbeigh, Kells, White Strand Cahersiveen, Baile an Sceilg (Ballinskelligs), Inny Strand Waterville, and Derrynane.

Meanwhile, Cúas Crom Beach in South Kerry was found to have good bathing water quality.

Nationally, the tests found of the 149 bathing sites, 79% returned a rating of excellent.