123 patients on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry so far this week

Over 120 patients have been waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry this week.

That’s according to figures from the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation.

14 people are waiting on trolleys in the Tralee hospital today (Friday).

11 patients are on trolleys in the Emergency Department and a further three are on trolleys in wards.

This brings the number of patients awaiting a bed in UHK so far this week to 123.

On Monday 25 patients were on trolleys in the hospital; the INMO figures show 26 were on trolleys on Tuesday.

Wednesday had the highest number awaiting a bed this week, with 27; while 26 patients were waiting on trolleys in UHK yesterday (Thursday).