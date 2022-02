118 people have died from Covid-19 in Kerry since the pandemic began.

That’s according to the most recent figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Kerry’s mortality rate is one of the lowest in the country, standing at 79.9 per 100,000.

Meanwhile, most recent figures show that there are eight new cases of Covid-19 in Kerry while there is on person in hospital with the virus.

There are two general beds available at University Hospital Kerry and two ICU beds.