11 GPs are providing abortion care in Kerry.

That’s according to data compiled by barrister Marie O’Shea which looked into abortion services in Ireland.

There are 69 GPs with contracts for termination of pregnancy in Cork, while there 14 in Limerick and there are 130 in Dublin.

The report also shows that 48 terminations were reported in Kerry in 2019, while there were 110 in 2020 and a further 103 were reported in the county in 2021.