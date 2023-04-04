100,000 classroom entrepreneurs landmark for Junior Entrepreneur Programme

Over 100,000 children have started classroom businesses since the Junior Entrepreneur Programme launched in 2010.

It was started in Kerry, with one of the co-founders being Jerry Kennelly of Tweak.com, and was developed in collaboration with Mary Immaculate College, Limerick.

Thousands of Irish entrepreneurs have mentored 5th and 6th class primary school pupils while they create, invest in, and launch mini businesses across the country.

The businesses created by the pupils have achieved sales of almost €3 million, with a significant proportion of the profits being donated to local charities.

Children combine their creativity with the skills they develop on the programme to create original products and launch their businesses.

