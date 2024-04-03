10% decrease in numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register in February compared to last year

There was a 10% decrease in the number of people in Kerry signing on the Live Register in February compared to the same time last year.

That’s according to figures compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

They show there are over 7,600 people signing on the Live Register in Kerry during February.

During February, 7,667 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's a reduction of 10% when compared to February last year, when 8,612 people signed on.

It’s also a decreased of 2% when compare to the previous month; in January 7,882 people signed on in Kerry.

All seven of Kerry’s social welfare offices reported annual decreases.

Cahersiveen is down 106 to 704, while Dingle is down 28 to 557 and Kenmare is down 78 to 448.

Killarney’s figure stands at 1,482 after a drop of 269, while Killorglin is down 2 to 540.

Listowel’s figure stands at 1,093 after a drop of 86 and in Tralee it dropped 376 to 2,843 in February.