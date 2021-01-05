SOCCER

Liverpool’s defence of the Premier League title suffered a setback last night.

They lost 1-0 to Southampton at St Mary’s.

Former Liverpool player Danny Ings scored the only goal of the game in the second minute.

The Reds lead Manchester United on goal difference at the top of the table, but United have a game in hand.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has held his hands up after a run which has seen his team take only 2 of 9 points on offer from their last 3 games.

Meanwhile, football and other elite sport will continue despite the new lockdown in England.

The Carabao Cup reaches the semi-final stage tonight with a London derby.

The last six meetings of Tottenham and Brentford have all come in the League Cup, with the last of those over 20 years ago.

Kick-off at the new White Hart Lane is at 7.45, and both sides will be allowed five subs.

Tottenham’s Irish defender Matt Doherty is suspended.

GAA

Inter county training is set to be pushed back until the start of February at the earliest.

Panels were scheduled to return on January 15th, but the COVID 19 crisis is likely to delay the return of any Gaelic Games activity.

RUGBY

Leinster say Jordan Larmour won’t be rushed back into action.

The full-back resumes training this week having been out since October with a dislocated shoulder.

Rhys Ruddock is fit to play Ulster in the Pro 14 on Friday night having recovered from a rib injury.

But Jonathan Sexton and Scott Penny are both following return-to-play protocols having sustained injuries in the defeat to Connacht.

RACING

Cheltenham organisers say they will make a final decision on crowds attending this year’s festival in the next week or two.

The National Hunt showpiece gets underway ten weeks from today and it’s set to be behind closed doors.