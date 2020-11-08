SOCCER

One of the biggest Premier League games of the season takes place this afternoon.

Title challengers Manchester City host champions Liverpool.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has said he’s got tough decisions to make ahead of the game.

Diogo Jota has scored in each of his last four games, including a hat-trick in the Champions League during the week.

With Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane (pron: sad-ee-o ma-nay) also available, Klopp says it’s a nice problem to have.

Kick-off at the Etihad Stadium is at half-past-4.

Before that, West Brom host Tottenham at lunchtime.

At 2-o’clock Leicester City entertain Wolves,

And at a quarter-past-7 Arsenal and Aston Villa meet at the Emirates.

***

In the Scottish Premiership, Celtic will look to put their midweek European disappointment behind them today.

They’re away to Motherwell at lunchtime.

At 3-o’clock then leaders Rangers host Hamilton.

GAELIC GAMES

The line-up for the 2020 Munster Senior Football Championship Final will be decided this afternoon.

Cork and Kerry meet in Pairc Ui Chaoimh from 4-o’clock, in a repeat of last year’s showpiece which Kerry won by three points.

Today’s winner will face Tipperary in the decider.

In the semi-final of the Connacht Senior Football Championship, Roscommon and Mayo meet at Dr. Hyde Park from half-past-1.

Chris Barrett and Diarmuid O’Connor come in to start for James Horan’s side.

While Cathal Cregg will make a record fiftieth championship appearance when he lines out for the Rossies.

The Leinster Senior Football Championship also continues this afternoon.

Longford take on Laois in Glennon Bros Pearse Park while Wicklow face Meath in Aughrim with both of those games throwing in at half-past-1.

Then at half-past-5 this evening, Offaly face Kildare in MW Hire O’Moore Park.

There’s a half-past-1 start as well at Brewster Park between Fermanagh and Down in the Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final.

Today’s winner will have a last four tie with Cavan to look forward to.

CAMOGIE

Champions Galway welcome Cork to Pearse Stadium this afternoon in Group 1 of the Liberty Insurance All Ireland Camogie Championship.

The winner of today’s clash will top the group.

In Group 2 meanwhile Kilkenny and Limerick meet in Nowlan Park while Westmeath face Waterford in Cusack Park with those games also throwing in at 2-o’clock.

CYCLING

The 18th and final stage of the Vuelta Espana takes place today with a 140 km ride into Madrid.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic is on course to defend his title.

Ireland’s Dan Martin starts the final day in fourth position on the general classification.

GOLF

Shane Lowry will get his final round of the Houston Open underway best of the Irish today.

The Offaly native will tee off from 4-under-par, in a tie for 8th and five shots off leader Sam Burns of the United States.

Pádraig Harrington will resume from level-par while Graeme McDowell will get his final day underway from 1-over.

RACING

There’s an eight race card at Navan this afternoon where the first goes to post at 12 midday.