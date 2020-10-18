GAELIC GAMES

Galway can relegate neighbours Mayo to Division Two of the Allianz National Football League today.

The sides meet at Tuam Stadium at 2-o’clock in what could be a massively decisive fixture.

The Green and Red need a win to avoid the drop while two points for Pádraic Joyce’s side would see them return to the top of the table.

At 4-o’clock meanwhile Donegal welcome Ulster rivals Tyrone to Ballybofey in a warm-up of their Ulster Championship clash next month.

In Division two, after a dramatic week due to a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad, Fermanagh head to Cusack Park to take on Clare where there’s a 1-o’clock start.

And at 2-o’clock Kildare host Cavan.

***

CAMOGIE

Wexford host All-Ireland Champions Galway at 2-o’clock this afternoon in Group 1 of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championships.

The Tribeswomen are looking to retain their All-Ireland crown for the first time ever.

In Group 3, there’s a Munster derby between Tipperary and Clare at the Ragg where there’s also a 2-o’clock start.

SOCCER

The bottom two sides in the Premier League meet at lunchtime as Sheffield United host Fulham.

The Blades have not recreated the form they showed last season, picking up no points so far this campaign.

Manager Chris Wilder says they have used the international break well and will be ready for today https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/amsport-10.mp3

At 2-o’clock meanwhile Crystal Palace entertain Brighton.

At half-past-4 Tottenham host West Ham.

And Aston Villa will look to build on their thrashing of champions Liverpool when they travel to Leicester City for a quarter-past-7 kick-off.

Kerry based Aston Villa fan Peter “Bella” Doyle https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/peter-bella-.mp3

***

Here at home, Shelbourne host Sligo Rovers in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division with a 5pm kick-off at Tolka Park.

A win for the visitors would see them leapfrog Waterford and go fourth in the table.

While three points for Shels would be vital in their battle to avoid relegation.

GOLF

Jonathan Caldwell is best of the Irish as he prepares to get his final round underway at the Scottish Open.

He’ll tee off from 12-under-par, 6 shots off leader Englishman Matt Wallace, just after 11-o’clock this morning.

Padraig Harrington will get his final day underway from 8-under at a quarter-past-10.

***

SNOOKER

Australian Neil Robertson takes on world number one Judd Trump in the English Open final from 1-o’clock this afternoon.

RACING

There’s an eight race card at Naas this afternoon from 25-past-1 while the first of eight races at Cork goes to post 10 minutes later.