Liverpool’s 30 year wait for a league title is finally over.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were crowned Premier League champions last night following Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

It leaves Liverpool 23 points clear with just seven games to play.

Klopp says it’s a relief to win the title after a three month interruption due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He also believes there's more to come from his team

Former Liverpool player John Barnes says their Premier League success is made sweeter because of near misses in the past.

Barnes, who was part of the winning team 30 years ago, says the club's attitude has ensured they've returned to the top

As well as sending the trophy to Anfield, Chelsea’s win re-opens a five-point lead over fifth placed Manchester United.

Arsenal picked up a first win since the restart with a 2-nil victory away to ten-man Southampton.

Watford remain just a point above the relegation zone following a 1-nil defeat away to Burnley.

Tonight, West Brom can open up a three-point lead at the top of the Championship tonight with a win away to Brentford.

GAELIC GAMES

The GAA will reveal its formats for this year’s All Ireland Championships this morning.

It’s believed the football championship will be a straight knockout with no backdoor.

The hurling championship will still have a backdoor system.

The championships will not get underway until mid-October.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy’s in a share of second place after the first round of the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

The world number one is 7 under par, three shots behind leader MacKenzie Hughes.

Shane Lowry opened with a 4-under 66.

SNOOKER

Mark Allen will play Stephen Maguire in today’s final of the Tour Championship.

Allen beat Mark Selby 9-2 in their semi-final last night.

RACING

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Weekend gets underway at The Curragh this afternoon.

An eight-race card gets underway at 4.15.

There’s also a seven-race card at Tipperary this afternoon with the first going to post at 1.