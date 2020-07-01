Meeting held between Department and Muckross House trustees

A meeting this week heard a commitment to the future of all operations at Muckross House and Gardens.

The craft centre and restaurant at Muckross House and Gardens reopened this week, while due to social distancing, Muckross House and the traditional farms will reopen in early July.

There had been fears about job losses at the facility following an announcement that the farm would close in September for a period of time.

A meeting on Monday between senior Department of Tourism officials and the Muckross House trustees has been described as “very constructive”.

Both parties committed to sustaining the future of all operations and those employed, including at the farm.