GAELIC GAMES

Neighbours Galway and Mayo renew their rivalry this afternoon.

They square off in the Connacht Senior football final from half-one at Pearse Stadium.

At the same time, the Athletic Grounds in Armagh hosts Cavan and Down in their Ulster semi-final, with Donegal awaiting the winners in the decider.

In Leinster, the semi-final meeting of Meath and Kildare is just underway at Croke Park, with Dublin and Laois sqauring off in the other last four clash from half-three.

—

Reigning champions Limerick put their Munster Senior Hurling Championship title on the line today.

They take on Waterford in the provincial final from 4 o’clock at Semple Stadium.

The Deise are aiming to return to the winners enclosure for the first time since 2010 while victory for John Kiely’s side would mark their 21st Munster success.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland go in search of a first win of their UEFA Nations League campaign later.

Stephen Kenny’s side are in Cardiff to take on Wales from 5 o’clock.

Ireland have just two points from their opening four matches in the competition.

Also today in Ireland’s group at the same time, it’s Bulgaria against Finland.

***

Here at home, a place in next year’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division is on the line at Richmond Park.

Shelbourne and Longford Town meet in this year’s promotion/relegation play-off final.

There’s a half-two kick-off in Inchicore.

RUGBY

Conference B leaders Munster host the Ospreys this afternoon in the Guinness PRO14.

Kick-off at Thomond Park is at a quarter-to-three.

BOXING

Katie Taylor remains the undisputed world lightweight boxing champion.

The Bray fighter produced an emphatic display to see off the challenge of Spaniard Miriam Gutierrez by unanimous decision at Wembley Arena last night.

FORMULA ONE

Lewis Hamilton has equalled Michael Schumacher’s haul of seven world titles.

The Englishman came home first to win the Turkish Grand Prix earlier this afternoon, the 94th win of his career.

It brings him level with the legendary German driver on seven titles.



RACING

There’s racing today at Punchestown where an eight race card is taking place throughout the afternoon.