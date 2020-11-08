GAA

The countdown is on now to the Connacht Senior Football Championship semi-final between Roscommon and Mayo.

Throw in is at 1:30

Elsewhere today, Munster giants Cork and Kerry go head to head in the semi final of their provincial senior football championship at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Throw in there is at 4 and the winner will face Tipperary in the decider.

In the Leinster senior football championship, there are 3 quarter finals down for decision.

Longford face Laois at Pearse Park from 1.30.

At the same time, Wicklow play Meath in Aughrim.

And at 5.30, it’s Kildare up against Offaly in Portlaoise.

Fermanagh and Down contest an Ulster senior football championship quarter final at Brewster Park where action gets underway in half-an-hour.

In Group 1 of the All Ireland Camogie Championship, Galway play Cork at Pearse Stadium.

In Group 2, Kilkenny welcome Limerick to Nowlan Park and Westmeath and Waterford clash in Mullingar.

All of those matches throw in in an hour’s time.

SOCCER

Champions Liverpool visit Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League today where there’s a 4.30 kick-off.

A win for the Reds would see them go 8 points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side in the table.

It’s scoreless at half-time between West Bromwich Albion and Tottenham Hotspur at the Hawthorns.

Gareth Bale has made his first start for Spurs since rejoining the club.

In an hour, Leicester City play Wolves at Molinuex.

And at 7.15, it’s Arsenal to face Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium.

Celtic lead Motherwell 2-0 at half-time in their Scottish Premiership clash.

Mohamed Elyounoussi has scored twice for Neil Lennon’s side.

Leaders Rangers play Hamilton from 3pm.

RUGBY

In the Pro 14, Leinster will look to continue their perfect start to the new season when they face the Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium from 3pm.

GOLF

Shane Lowry is inside the top 10 on 4 under par, five shots behind leader Sam Burns going into the final round of the Houston Open.

Padraig Harrington is back on even par, with Graeme McDowell one over.

CYCLING

The final stage of the Vuelta a Espana into Madrid has gotten underway.

Ireland’s Dan Martin is fourth in general classification while Primoz Roglic lead the race coming into today.

HORSE RACING

There’s racing taking place throughout the afternoon at Navan.

There are two Grade 2 races on the card – the Lismullen Hurdle that’s just gone to post and the Fortria Chase.

22 horses will also line up for the Troytown Chase at 20-past-3.