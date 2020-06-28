SOCCER

The full FA Cup semi-final lineup will be finalised later today.

Record 13-time winners Arsenal kick things off at Sheffield United at one o’clock. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta twice won the tournament as a player.

He says it’s a great opportunity for his side to achieve success https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/sport.mp3

Chelsea face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium at four o’clock, and then holders Manchester City continue their defence at Newcastle United this evening.

Manchester United secured their passage into the last-four yesterday after Harry Maguire’s extra-time strike saw them past Norwich City.

===

GAELIC GAMES

Dublin’s bid for a sixth successive All Ireland football title may have been dealt a blow with reports suggesting Jack McCaffrey will not be a part of their panel for the Championship.

Work commitments are thought to be the reason behind the Clontarf man’s decision.

===

GOLF

Rory McIlroy’s challenge faded somewhat yesterday at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

The world number one shot a one-under 69 to leave him in a tie for 18th heading into today’s final round on ten under par.

American Brendon Todd leads by two shots on 18 under, ahead of Dustin Johnson. Both players shot impressive rounds of 61 on day three.

Open champion Shane Lowry is one under after a disappointing 74 yesterday.

===

FORMULA ONE

Former head of F1 Bernie Ecclestone has said it’s ‘not my fault I’m white’, after being called ‘ignorant and uneducated’ by Lewis Hamilton.

The world champion had been responding to Ecclestone’s previous claim that ‘black people are more racist than white people are’.

In a new interview with the Mail on Sunday, Ecclestone appeared to call organisers of Black Lives Matter protests ‘quasi-Marxists’ and said it’s ‘suddenly very fashionable to talk about diversity’.

===

RACING

There’s an 8-race card at the Curragh this afternoon, where the first goes to post at two o’clock.

The Group One Pretty Polly Stakes is the feature – it goes off at the Kildare course at a quarter to five.

P