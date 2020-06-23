SOCCER

Former Republic of Ireland captain Robbie Keane’s future is looking uncertain after Middlesbrough sacked manager Jonathan Woodgate.

Woodgate has been replaced by Neil Warnock at the English Championship club where Keane was the assistant manager.

It’s being reported that the Dubliner will also depart the club which is hovering above the relegation places.

Keane has also yet to resolve his situation with the FAI after Irish senior boss Stephen Kenny opted not to keep him on the coaching staff following the departure of Mick McCarthy.

Players and staff from Bohemians have received negative results again after the latest round of tests for Covid-19.

This was the sixth round of testing – which is now suspended – as part of the FAI’s pilot programme for a safer return to action for all Irish football.

The FAI brought forward its return to play roadmap on Friday and there is an announcement on the resumption of the SSE Airtricity League season expected this week.

Meanwhile Dundalk have confirmed the appointment of former Waterford boss Alan Reynolds as their new assistant manager.

He joins manager Vinny Perth at Oriel Park.

Scott McTominay has signed a new contract with Manchester United until June 2025.

The Scotland international midfielder also has the option of extending his deal for a further year.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says he’s ignoring talk about the club’s takeover.

The Premier League are yet to decide if they’ll give a Saudi-backed bid the go ahead.

It’s led to speculation over Bruce’s own future at St James’ Park.

But he insists his only focus is trying to help the team to a top half finish

There’s another Premier League double header on tonight beginning with Leicester City’s home game against Brighton at 6 o’clock.

Then Tottenham need a win when they entertain West Ham to keep their slim chances of Champions League qualification alive.

That kicks off at 8:15PM.

AFL

Tyrone’s Conor McKenna has tested negative for Covid-19 just three days after previously returning a positive test.

The Essendon player tested positive last weekend, which saw his side’s game with Melbourne postponed on Sunday and two other games rescheduled.

After the positive test, the AFL also announced that they were restricting the amount of contact training sessions that teams can do.

The 24-year-old was heavily criticised for the positive result but Essedon are now looking into the possibility that McKenna’s positive test was in fact a false positive.

There’s an eight race card at Navan this afternoon.

Overnight rain means the ground is now Yielding and further showers are forecast

The first race goes to post around now.