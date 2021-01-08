SOCCER

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side will go into their FA Cup game against Aston Villa this evening with every intention of progressing to the next round of the competition.

They’re likely to face a youthful Aston Villa side, after the third round tie was given the go ahead despite a large number of Villa first team players testing positive for Covid-19.

Klopp says the game is an opportunity for his side to improve their form

Kick off at Villa Park is at a-quarter-to-8 while at the same time Wolves entertain Crystal Palace.

***

West Ham United have today sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax for an undisclosed fee.

The Ivory Coast striker joined the Hammers for 45 million pounds back in 2019.

Elsewhere, Hibs have signed Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Macey.

The 26-year-old made just two appearances for the north London club during a seven year spell.

Macey says he’s made the move to Hibs, who are fourth in the Scottish Premiership, as he’s “hungry to play first team football”.

***

Dundalk completed the signing of Latvian international Raivis Andris Jurkovskis this morning.

The 24-year-old defender, who has won 13 caps for Latvia, arrives at Oriel Park on a free transfer after his contract expired at FK Liepyja.

RUGBY

Leinster will look to get back to winning ways after their shock defeat to Connacht last week.

They take on Ulster in the Guinness PRO14 and going into the game Dan McFarland’s side are the only unbeaten team in the competition.

Kick-off at the RDS is at 25-to-8.

***

Connacht and Munster have both named their sides to line out in their clash at the Sportsground tomorrow evening.

Andy Friend has made four changes to his side that beat Leinster last weekend with Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane and Sean O’Brien all set to start for the hosts.

Australian wing Ben O’Donnell meanwhile gets his first start for the province after making his debut off the bench last weekend.

James Cronin will return from injury to start in the front row for Johann van Graan’s side as he makes his 100th appearance in the competition.

He’s one of 14 changes to their side that lost to Ulster last week with captain Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander, Conor Murray, Keith Earls, and Damian de Allende all also returning.

CRICKET

Ireland set a target of 270 for the U-A-E in the first of four one-day internationals between the sides in Abu Dhabi today.

Paul Stirling finished on 131 not out as Ireland reached 269 for 5 off their 50 overs.

In reply, the UAE were 221 for 3 off 44 overs a short time ago.

GOLF

Americans Justin Thomas and Harris English share the lead on 8 under par after round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the US PGA Tour in Hawaii.

World number one Dustin Johnson is back on 2 under.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Dundalk this evening with the first off at five-to-4.