The latest lockdown due to COVID-19 will result in a delay in the opening of part of the Tralee-Fenit Greenway.

It has been hoped that the section from the Spa to Fenit would open in early May.

However, following a motion from Fianna Fáil Cllr Mikey Sheehy at the monthly Tralee Municipal District meeting, Kerry County Council said due to lockdown the original date would not be achievable.

The council says the revised programme indicates this section will now not be opened before early July.