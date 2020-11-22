Murt Murphy reports
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Ireland Manager Plans For Euro Qualifiers Finale
The Republic of Ireland still harbour hopes of qualifying for the European Championships.However, their prospects have come down to the final qualifier, against Germany.Ireland...
Morning Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESMunster will have new Senior Football Champions for the first time in eight years this afternoon.Cork and Tipperary meet in the final at...
Why this second Lockdown is even harder on those trying to lose weight –...
Why this second Lockdown is even harder on those trying to lose weight………..No office party to slim down for People buying more comfy...
Fake-Aways – November 17th, 2020
Sales of fast food have gone crazy since the pandemic – but is there a healthy alternative? Nora Butler from Tralee is a Slimming...
The Power of Kindness – November 20th, 2020
Sharon Donovan from Annascaul went on 'GoFundMe' to try raise money to buy a communication device for her daughter Aoife, who has Autism and...