Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Sunday Night Review

Anthony O’Sullivan of Ventry took race 1 with Gorm Go Leor ,coming with a late surge to beat A Kiss For Roisin by a head in 29.44 at a price of 5/1.

Loughanes Nidge, owned by Tracey Carroll and William Keane of Listowel, had a trap to line victory in race 2, holding off the late challenge of Lisseycasey Lizzy by 1 length in 29.27 at a price of 9/4.

Kevin Morrissey of Abbeyfeale took race 3 with Da Scobe, leading all the way to beat Great Garsoon in two lengths in 29.12 at a price of 7/2.

Benginish Ducksie made it back to back wins for Paudie and CIan O’Shea of Cahirciveen. Breaking very smartly Ducksie led all the way to beat Kish Athena by three lengths in 28.96 at a price of 3/1.

Stuart Welford of Killarney took race 5 with Palatine Sky. The winner, trained in Scartaglen by John P. O’Sullivan, made good use of his inside draw to beat Leaha Annie by two and a half lengths in 28.80 to record the fastest time of the meeting at a price of 3/1.

Patrick McCarthy from Listowel was the winner of race 6 when Bonnie Vic surged to the front from halfway and went on to win by six and a half lengths in 28.93 at a price of 7/2,

Nocturnal SOS, for Noreen McElligott of Listowel, held off all challengers to take race 7, beating Lisseycasey Holly by one length in 29.12 at a price of 7/1.

Chris Houlihan from Ballyduff continued a rich vein of form when taking the final race with Cashen Maffeo, making it back to back wins. Hitting the front close to the finish line he beat It’s About Time by one length in 29.17 at a price of 5/2.

Back racing Tuesday night with a ten race program starting at 6.53.