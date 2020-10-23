Kerry TD reveals whistleblower’s concerns for UHK in Dáil

A Kerry TD has revealed a whistleblower’s claims about UHK while speaking in the Dáil this afternoon.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly claims hospital management told consultants to cancel surgeries recently to keep beds in reserve, units are outdated and the Acute Medical Assessment now takes overflow from the emergency department.

He says staff morale is low, there’s poor communication between staff and management and the pathology lab has no pathologist.

Deputy Daly claims money paid to UHK for bowel screening programmes is now being used to pay surgeons’ salaries in Cork, while a replacement hasn’t been secured for a retiring EMT consultant.

The Sinn Féin TD says he’s worried for the people of Kerry.