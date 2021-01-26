Kerry Captains Announced

Paul Murphy is the new captain of the Kerry Senior football team.

He’s been nominated for the position by county champions East Kerry.

The Rathmore defender takes over from Fossa forward David Clifford.

Daniel Collins will captain the Kingdom hurlers in 2021.

The Kilmoyley man has been selected by his club, who, as county champions, get to choose the skipper.

Collins replaces Bryan Murphy.

Meanwhile, multiple reports today claim that Gavin Rackard and Kevin Beasley have been added to the Kerry Senior football set-up.

Rackard is performance nutritionist with Connacht Rugby while Beasley was Kingdom nutritionist previously.