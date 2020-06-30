Kerry Camogie Fixture List Revealed

Junior B Championship (League Format):

Group Rounds: Saturdays – August 8, 22; September 5

County Final: Sunday – September 20

Minor Championship (League Format):

Group Rounds: Sundays – July 26; August 16, 30

County Final: Sunday – September 13

Under-12 League:

Group Rounds: Wednesdays – August 5, 19; September 2, 16

County Finals A&B: Sunday – September 27

Under-14 Championship (League Format):

Group Rounds: Thursdays – July 30; August 13, 27; September 10, 24

County Finals A&B: Sunday – October 4

U16 Championship (League Format):

Group Rounds: Tuesdays – August 4, 18; September 1, 15, 29

County Finals A&B: Sunday – October 11

Statement From Kerry Camogie Chairman, Ger McCarthy

The spring of 2020 unfolded with unprecedented challenges with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. All sporting activities being suspended and for Kerry Camogie that meant the suspension of their Intermediate League and Minor All Ireland series.

With the arrival of Covid-19 early in the season little did we know the awful affects it would have on our country into the foreseeable future. However, our government and health officials put strong and strenuous procedures in place to tackle the dreaded virus – and rightfully so.

Now that the threat posed by Covid-19 has eased, our health officials along with the health committee comprised of representatives from the GAA, Camogie the LGFA have put a phased return to activities road map in place which, with the backing of the government, was welcomed by all stakeholders. This strategy will of course bring new guidelines and protocols on how we return to a safe place of play. As we get back on track with the return to playing activities a lot of procedures have to be put in place by county boards and clubs to adhere to guidelines and to educate members to take extra responsibility regarding the health of everybody, especially our players and mentors. A lot of online workshops were put in place by all stakeholders to facilitate keeping healthy and fit at home during the lockdown.

Our fixtures committee put together a condensed fixtures plan running from 19th of July right through to October catering for U12 to adult grades and taking into account the availability of pitches and facilities as well as providing for dual players. I take this opportunity to thank the committee for giving of their time to prepare this fixtures plan.

Inter-county activities resume with training allowed from 14th September and competitive action returning from 17th October with the commencement of the Intermediate championship. The U16 competitions get under way the same week end. The provincial club championship resumes in July with Clanmaurice set to defend both their Munster and All Ireland titles with the All Ireland club finals due to be played in March 2021. The U14 competition has being cancelled for this year as has the minor championship. This is very disappointing for the minor age group who had already played games in this series and this will have a huge impact on the promotion of the game and the transition to senior level in small counties such as Kerry. We as a county board will be supporting other counties in an appeal to retain this age group.

The League has been cancelled for 2020 and, as with the championship, no promotion or relegation will apply.

So, as we look forward to getting back to club and county activity, there are demanding times ahead educating everyone involved to adhere to the new guidelines and protocols which are paramount for the safety of everybody associated with our teams, including our spectators. I am confident that, with everyone’s co-operation, we can all play our part in helping to irradiate this frightening Covid-19 pandemic and get back to enjoyable times once again.

On behalf of Kerry Camogie I would like to congratulate and thank the team of officials from the GAA, Camogie and LGFA along with the health experts who spent time putting together the roadmap for the return to activity in all sports. I wish all players and clubs many hours of enjoyment on their return to activities.

Finally, we cannot forget our frontline workers all over the island of Ireland – a lot of them who are players with their respective codes – for their unselfish dedication during this pandemic and I would also like to take this opportunity to offer sympathy to anybody who suffered bereavement during these unprecedented times.