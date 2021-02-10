Kerry academic leads major UK study into brain complications from COVID-19

A Kerry academic is leading a major UK study into brain complications arising out of COVID-19.

Professor Gerome Breen, originally from Cahersiveen, is professor of psychiatric genetics at Kings College London.

Professor Breen is heading up the COVID-19 Clinical Neuroscience Study into why 10% of people admitted to hospital with the virus end up with a severe neurological or psychiatric event happening to them.

These can range from stroke to inflammation of the brain to psychotic episodes.

Professor Breen said they’ve also found that people with a previous history of depression or anxiety have double the odds of getting long COVID after contracting coronavirus.

He said they are analysing why it only happens to some coronavirus patients.