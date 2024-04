Nicole Turner and Dearbhaile Brady took Ireland’s medal tally to seven at the European Para Swimming Championships last night.

Turner shared gold in the 50-metre freestyle S-6, with Brady taking bronze in the same race.

Turner’s back in the pool this evening for the final of the 100-metre breaststroke SB6.

Advertisement

Two-time gold medalist Roisin Ni Riain is back for the 400-metre freestyle.

And Barry McClements goes in his 100-metre backstroke heat.