Dunbar ruled out of rest of Giro d'Italia

May 6, 2024 10:58 By radiokerrysport
Eddie Dunbar has been ruled out of the rest of the Giro d'Italia due to injury.

He was involved in a crash during the second stage and the injuries mean he won't be able to continue.

Favourite Tadej Pogacar has assumed control ahead of day three.

The Slovenian superstar won his first ever stage of the Grand Tour race yesterday and has taken the pink jersey.

He leads Britain's Geraint Thomas by 45 seconds in general classification as they prepare to ride the 166kms from Novara to Fossano today.

