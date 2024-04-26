Advertisement
World Championship resumes this morning

Apr 26, 2024 07:48 By radiokerrysport
World Championship resumes this morning
David Gilbert resumes 5-3 up on Robert Milkins in their World Championship second round contest this morning.

The other table sees Jak Jones begin his last-16 match with Si Jiahui.

Play resumes at the Crucible at 10am.

