KCC to hold full meetings at Kerry Sports Academy

Kerry County Council is to hold its full monthly meetings at the new Kerry Sports Academy.

Councillors and management will gather at the IT Tralee facility to ensure social distancing can be maintained.

This will apply to the June and July council meetings.

Meanwhile, meetings of each of the five Municipal Districts will take place this week to consider the proposed Safe Streets and Safe Destination Programmes for each area.

Kerry County Council is hoping to adopt proposals that it feels will make towns safer for people during the COVID-19 pandemic; this includes reducing 140 car parking spaces across the county.

The Green Party in Kerry has welcomed the proposal which it says will give more space to pedestrians to social distance and will make streets more attractive and accessible.