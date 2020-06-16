Fine Gael politicians oppose withdrawing support for Shannon LNG

A Fine Gael MEP says he will support the programme for Government, despite his views on the Shannon LNG project not being included.

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly, who’s from Kilcummin, thinks it’s a mistake to stop the liquefied natural gas terminal planned for the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank.

He says it’s vital that plans to deliver jobs for North Kerry are outlined within 12 months.

However, he will support Fine Gael going into power with Fianna Fáil and the Greens.

MEP Sean Kelly believes the country needs a government, which is why he is supporting this programme:

His party colleagues, Mayor of Tralee Cllr Jim Finucane and Cllr Michael Foley have stated they will not support the programme for government due to the rejection of the Shannon LNG project.

Cllr Foley is calling on those within Fine Gael eligible to vote on whether to go into coalition, as well as Fianna Fáil members, to reject the programme for government, saying it’s a disaster for North Kerry and rural Ireland.

Meanwhile, the Green Party representative for Tralee, Anne-Marie Fuller says she is supporting the programme for government.

Ms Fuller ran in the local elections last year.

She says this programme for government is positive and highlights that radical change is needed to save the environment and develop rural Ireland:

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly claims Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have excluded his party from the government formation process to deny change.

He says this programme doesn’t reflect the change that people voted for.

Deputy Daly says Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil can delay change, but they can’t stop it, adding those who voted for change shouldn’t give up.