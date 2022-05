The funeral of Joe Brosnan has been told he brought joy to other people’s lives.

The 53-year-old from Connolly Park in Tralee, died from his injuries after he was stabbed at the Abbey Court Apartment Complex in the town last Sunday evening.

His funeral took place this morning in Our Lady and St Brendan’s Church in Tralee, before he was laid to rest in Rath Cemetery.

Advertisement

Fr Bernard Healy told Joe Brosnan’s funeral mass that everyone he spoke to gave the same account of Joe.