GAELIC GAMES

All under-20 and minor inter-county competitions will be paused after tonight.

The GAA have reacted to the government’s decision to impose level-5 coronavirus restrictions from midnight.

This evening’s Bord Gáis Energy Leinster U20 hurling fixtures will go ahead but Saturday’s EirGrid under-20 football final between Dublin and Galway has been postponed.

===

Down have been promoted to Division Two of the Allianz Football League.

The GAA confirmed that Longford’s home match against Cork in Division Three has been cancelled after the hosts conceded the game.

RUGBY

Jacob Stockdale will start at full-back in Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with Italy on Saturday.

The versatile Ulster man has been preferred to a number of less-experienced alternatives.

Head coach Andy Farrell has lost Rob Kearney to retirement and Jordan Larmour to injury in recent weeks.

Four Leinster players will make their debuts at the Aviva.

Will Connors and Hugo Keenan start, while Jamison Gibson-Park and Ed Byrne are among the replacements.

SOCCER

Dundalk have a near full-strength squad to choose from for their Europa League group opener.

They face Norwegian champions Molde at Tallaght Stadium tomorrow night.

Dundalk won four points from their last group stage run, and midfielder Chris Shields believes they can match that achievement this year.

====

The Republic of Ireland’s World Cup seeding will be at risk when they play England in a friendly next month.

Stephen Kenny’s side replace New Zealand at Wembley, after their withdrew over travel concerns.

Defeat could see Ireland drop from second to third seeds for the Qatar 2022 qualifying draw.

=====

Liverpool’s Champions League campaign begins away to Ajax this evening.

While Manchester City welcome Porto to the Etihad.

====

Trials for additional permanent substitutes for players suffering a concussion could be brought in to football in January.

The game’s lawmakers IFAB say it will welcome offers from any competitions wishing to start tests of the idea.

Further discussions will take place about the proposal next month.

CYCLING

Dan Martin has had to content himself with third place for the second consecutive stage of the Vuelta Espana.

Today’s second stage was won by Movistar’s Marc Soler, with Primoz Roglic second.

Martin’s finish sees him move up to second on general classification, and he’s also taken the green points jersey.