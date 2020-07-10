SOCCER

Manchester City’s potential path to Champions League success has become a bit clearer.

Pep Guardiola’s side will face either Lyon or Juventus in the quarter-finals – providing they get past Real Madrid.

City will host the Spanish team in the second leg of their last-16 tie next month – and have a 2-1 advantage.

If Chelsea manage to overturn a 3-goal deficit to Bayern Munich, they’d play Napoli or Barcelona in the last-eight.

The two Premier League clubs could then meet in the semi-finals.

But City boss Pep Guardiola insists he’s not looking any further ahead than their second leg with Real https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/PEP-9.mp3

The other side of the draw is much clearer.

Leipzig will take on Atletico Madrid in the quarter finals.

And the winner of that will go up against either PSG or Atalanta.

===

Manchester United could face Wolves in a Europa League semi final.

United will bring a 5-0 advantage into their last 16 second leg with LASK – and would face either Copenhagen or Istanbul Basaksehir in the quarter finals.

Should Wolves get the better of Olympiacos to reach the last 8, they’ll have a difficult quarter final against either Roma or Sevilla.

====

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Jordan Henderson will miss the rest of the season.

The midfielder suffered a knee injury in Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Brighton – but won’t require surgery on the problem.

However, Klopp says the club captain will still lift the Premier League trophy when they face Chelsea in their last home game of the season.

====

Fulham can secure a playoff spot in the Championship tonight with victory at home to Cardiff.

Before that, bottom side Luton travel to Huddersfield.

GOLF

Play has been suspended due to the weather on day 2 of the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield.

When the hooter sounded, Graeme McDowell was 4-under par with six to play.

Shane Lowry is due to tee off from 3-under just before 6pm

Collin Morikawa is the course leader on 11-under par

RACING

The John Gosden-trained Nazeef claimed a first group 1 of the season with victory in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.

The 9-to-2 shot just pipped Billesdon Brook to the post, with odds-on favourite Terebellum coming in third.