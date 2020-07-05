Eileen (Esha) Phelan née Rohan of St Patrick’s Road, Wicklow Town and formerly of Stradbally, Castlegregory, Co Kerry

Private removal from the family home on Monday July 6th at 11.45am, walking to St Patrick’s Church, arriving for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by interment in Rathnew Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam www.wicklowparish.ie

Dearly loved wife of Jerry and much loved and loving mother of Mary, John, Joe and Brendan. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Kevin, Michael, Anne, Fiona, Niall, Caroline and Rebecca, sister Noreen, brothers Tommy and Mickey, son in law Niall, daughters in law Barbara and Siobhan, sisters in law, brothers in law, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

