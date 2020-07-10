€7 million available to Kerry County Council through the Restart Grant

€7 million has been made available to Kerry County Council through the Restart Grant.

The Restart Grant is available to businesses with a turnover of less than €5 million and employing 50 people or fewer, which were closed or impacted by at least a 25% reduction in turnover up to 30th June.

Kerry County Council is managing the grant as part of the national scheme.

The Restart Grant opened for applications on 22nd May.

The grants available are equivalent to the rates bill of the business in 2019, with a minimum payment of €2,000 and a maximum payment of €10,000.

1,575 applications have been received by Kerry County Council, with a value of €5.5 million.

845 have been processed, over 710 of which have been approved.

Kerry County Council says it’s trying to process the applications as quickly as possible.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Niall Kelleher raised concerns that delays could lead to Kerry businesses not receiving the grant, however, the council says it has a provisional pot of €7m.

The value of the applications paid out so far is €2,066,690.