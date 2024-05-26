William (Willie) Leahy of Rathkenny, Abbbeydorney

Reposing at the St. Bernard’s Church- Day Chapel, Abbeydorney on Sunday (26th May) from 5 to 7 pm.

Requiem Mass for Willie will be celebrated at 11 am on Monday morning at St. Bernard’s Church (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney ).

Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey.