William (Willie) Leahy of Rathkenny, Abbbeydorney
Reposing at the St. Bernard’s Church- Day Chapel, Abbeydorney on Sunday (26th May) from 5 to 7 pm.
Requiem Mass for Willie will be celebrated at 11 am on Monday morning at St. Bernard’s Church (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney ).
Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey.
