May 26, 2024 09:00 By receptionradiokerry
William (Willie) Leahy

William (Willie) Leahy of Rathkenny, Abbbeydorney

 

Reposing at the St. Bernard’s Church- Day Chapel, Abbeydorney on Sunday (26th May) from 5 to 7 pm.

 

Requiem Mass for Willie will be celebrated at 11 am on Monday morning at St. Bernard’s Church (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney ).

 

Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey.

