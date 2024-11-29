William (Bill) Rushe, Kilcaragh Lawn, Lixnaw, Tralee and formerly of Barbados and UK.

Bill passed away, suddenly, in Listowel Lodge Nursing Home on 27th November 2024.

He is sadly missed by his loving wife Annette and pet dog (Rocky), his sisters Angi and Dianne, brother Joe, niece, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private celebration of Bill’s life, for family only, will take place in the Fuchsia Room, Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee, on Saturday 30th November 2024, followed by Cremation.

The private family celebration of Bill's life will be live streamed, privately for the family,who have a confidential link to hogansfuneralhome.com

Annette, Bill's heartbroken wife, wants to thank everyone in Lixnaw Village, Listowel Lodge Nursing Home, and beyond, for their wonderful help now and in the past.

To honour Bill’s wishes the funeral will be private and house private also.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Sean or John at Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee, 0876865632 or 0667121119