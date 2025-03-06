Advertisement
Search underway for the next Miss Kerry

Mar 6, 2025 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Search underway for the next Miss Kerry
06/08/2024 No Fee Pic Current Miss Kerry Leah Galloway pictured at House, Dublin Picture Brian McEvoy
The Miss Ireland Organisation is searching for the next Miss Kerry.

Young women across Kerry are invited to follow in the footsteps of current Miss Kerry Leah Galloway from Ballyheigue - who is a mental health nursing student in MTU Tralee}.

Each finalist will advance to the national event for a chance to claim the Miss Ireland crown at the final on June 14th.

The finalists of Miss Ireland are put through their paces in a challenging competitive process testing their skills in debating, public speaking, talent, sports, modelling, social media and each finalist will be tasked with raising much-needed awareness and funds for their chosen charities.

Full details on how to enter are available on here,  or on the MI org App or @missirelandorg on Instagram and Facebook.

Applications close on March 31st at 5pm

