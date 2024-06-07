William (Bill) Daughton, Knockbrack, Abbeyfeale, passed away peacefully on 6th June 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

A cherished Husband, Dad and Grandad. Sadly missed by his devoted wife Mary, his children Bridget, Margaret, Caroline and Tom, his daughter-in- law Grainne, his sons- in- law Joe, Mike and Bobby, Bridget’s partner JD and his adored grandchildren Shane, Liam, Eoghan, Sinéad, Ciara, Liam, Seán and Saoirse. Fondly remembered by his brother Jim and his sisters Mary, Marie and Rose, all his other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44) on Monday, 10th June from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Funeral cortège will depart Bill’s Home on Tuesday, 11th June at 10.30 a.m. on route to The Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Abbeyfeale.