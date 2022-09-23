Virginia (Jinny) O'Sullivan (née Faughnan)

New York and Gortatlea, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee on Monday 26th September 2022, from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Tuesday morning 27th September to St. John's the Evangelist Church, Ashe Street, Tralee arriving for Funeral Service at 10.00am (live streamed on www.hogansfuneralhome.com), followed by burial in the Old Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee.

Family flowers only please.

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

O’SULLIVAN (née Faughnan), Virginia (Jinny) (New York and Gortatlea, Tralee, Co. Kerry) September 20th, 2022 (peacefully) in the tender care of the staff at Clarehaven Nursing Home, Glasnevin. Beloved wife of the late Pat and much loved mother of Eileen, John, Ailisha, Ricky and Hugh. Jinny will be sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Elizabeth, Eoin, Patrick, Siobhán, Seán, Doug, Julie and Rachel, Elizabeth's husband Luke, great-grandchildren Maggie, Rosalie and Violet, sons-in-law David and Chase, daughters-in-law Róisín and Lisa, brother-in-law John, sisters-in-law Betty and Carol, relatives in Ireland and the US and her many friends.