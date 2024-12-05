Very Rev. Fr. Seamus Mac Ginneá

On the 5th of December 2024 Fr. Seamus Mac Ginneá. Predeceased by his parents Bridget and Patrick McKenna, brother Seán, sister Hannah, brother in law Dennis, sister in law Eileen. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Mike and Tom, nieces Maria, Bríd, Eileen and Nessa, nephews John, Pádraig, Donnacha and Éanna, grandnieces, grandnewphews, Bishop of Kerry Raymond Browne, the Clergy of the Diocese of Kerry, relatives and many friends. Requiescat In Pace. Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home Dingle on Friday evening from 2pm to 5pm. Remains to arrive St. Vincent's Church, Baile an Fheirtéaraigh on Saturday afternoon for 1pm Requiem mass https://mcn.live/Camera/st-vincents followed by interment in Keelmalkeadar cemetary.

Cailleadh an tAthair Séamus Mac Ginnéa ar an 5ú lá Nollaig 2024. Méala mór a bhás dá dheartháireacha Mike agus Tom, neachtanna Maria, Bríd, Eileen agus Nessa, nianna John, Pádraig, Donnacha agus Éanna, an tEaspag Réamonn de Brún, Easpag Chiarraí, cléir na deoise, gaolta agus a cháirde uile. Ceiliúrfar Aifreann na Sochraide Dé Sathairn i Séipeal Naomh Uinseann i mBaile an Fheirtéaraigh ag 1 i.n. agus déanfar é a adhlacadh tar éis aifrinn i Relig Cill Mhaolchéadair.

Méadú ar a ghlóir.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.