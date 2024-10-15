Val Murphy née O'Brien, Westbury House, Athea, Co. Limerick. Peacefully, on October 14th, 2024, at University Hospital, Limerick, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her infant daughter Amy, sisters Mary, Laura and Martina, brother Vincent. Val will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Kieran, daughters Ciara, Joanne, Emma and Michaela, sons Paul and Brian, grandchildren TJ, Abbey, Alanna, Amy, Ella, Aria, Evan, Callum and Millie, brothers John, Michael and Dave, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at her residence, Westbury House, Athea (V94 997A), on Wednesday, October 16th, from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea, on Thursday afternoon at 3.45pm, with the Requiem Mass for Val being celebrated at 4.00pm, live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/athea, followed by burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.