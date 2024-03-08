Advertisement

Mar 8, 2024
Toss Cournane, Bruach na hAbhainn and formerly of Garryruth, Tralee. 

Pre-deceased by his parents and his brother Joe.

Beloved partner of Celia and cherished father of Susie, Thomas and John.

Sadly missed by his loving family – his partner, sons, daughter, their mother Monica, granddaughter Chloe, sisters Norrie and Ann, Celia’s daughter Trish and her children Ruth, Matthew and Patrick, brothers-in-law Séamus and Tadhg, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, wide circle of friends and the John Mitchel’s Community.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 4.00PM to 6.00PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.40AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Requiem Mass for Toss will be livestreamed on the following link

http://www.stjohns.ie

Those who wish to offer their condolences to the family of Toss can do so using the "Condolences" option below.

House Private Please.

Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu to John Mitchel’s Juvenile Club c/o McElligott’s Funeral Home.

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

